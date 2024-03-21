IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler
March 21, 202403:55

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: David Miller concerns about Israel’s ceasefire cooperation

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05

  • Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34

  • Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

  • Standard pregnancy care is now dangerously disrupted in Louisiana

    06:01

  • ‘Begging for cash’: Steele on Trump’s various attempts to collect money

    04:44

  • Trump files presidential immunity brief to Supreme Court

    02:51

  • Trump will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get this cash

    07:54

  • Pence believes Trump is ‘walking away from our conservative agenda’: Marc Short

    05:00

  • Support for abortion access includes 'a lot of Republicans': Michael Steele

    09:41

  • Weissman: Fani Willis still 'liability' if she remains on Georgia election interference case

    07:23

  • Nathan Wade steps down from Trump election interference case in Georgia

    05:13

  • RNC shakeup with Trump loyalists 'sends message' about what to expect ahead of election: Maya King

    06:39

  • Manhattan DA supports 30-day delay in Trump hush money trial

    04:02

  • How 'double-hater' voters could decide Trump and Biden's 2024 rematch

    10:03

  • 'Puzzling' frenzy around Princess Kate suggests 'cracks' between her and Will: Joanna Coles

    05:18

  • 'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected

    05:44

  • Robert Hur faces questions from lawmakers on Biden classified documents report

    05:12

Katy Tur

‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler

03:55

Former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler explains that regardless of the amount of his legal bills, former President Trump’s history of not paying his debts makes companies hesitant or unwilling to assist him.March 21, 2024

  • ‘I can’t imagine a worse leader’: David Miller concerns about Israel’s ceasefire cooperation

    06:27
  • Now Playing

    ‘Trump is a credit risk’ for many insurance companies: Paul Butler

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    'We’ve become so far removed': Goodwin on the realities of abortion

    06:05

  • Laredo, Texas mayor says SB 4 ‘is not a long term solution’

    04:34

  • Are you better off financially today than you were four years ago?

    05:08

  • ‘He winked at the white supremacists’: Foer on Trump’s role in escalating antisemitism in the U.S.

    04:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All