'Those rooms are full of tears' MI doctor shares realities of caring for COVID patients
05:28
After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and doctors face immense pressure due to the surging Omicron variant. Dr. Shelley Schmidt of Spectrum Health talks about the harsh realities of caring for COVID patients and the best ways to communicate with those who are still unvaccinated.Dec. 22, 2021
