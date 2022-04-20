IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

'This is about the constitution disqualifying her' Breaking down Rep. Greene's lawsuit

04:58

Katy Tur sat down with Ben Clements board chair and senior legal advisor for "Free Speech For People" to talk about the Georgia lawsuit against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, alleging her connection to the January 6 Insurrection disqualifies her from running for re-election.April 20, 2022

