'This is about humanity' Ukrainian Politician on why Ukraine needs a no-fly zone
09:18
Share this -
copied
Katy Tur talked with Hanna Hopko, Chairwoman of Ukraine’s Democracy in Action about the situation in Ukraine and why the country is asking for a no-fly zone. She asks "Does morality end at the NATO border?"March 8, 2022
Now Playing
'This is about humanity' Ukrainian Politician on why Ukraine needs a no-fly zone
09:18
UP NEXT
Poland to send MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base
06:23
'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent
07:03
Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent
02:48
Economy and Russia-Ukraine conflict take center stage at tonight's State of the Union
05:41
Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'