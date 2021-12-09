'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena
07:57
Katy Tur talks to Washington Post Political Investigations Reporter Josh Dawsey, NBC News Investigations Correspondent Tom Winter, and former Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Rebecca Roiphe about New York AG's request for testimony from Donald Trump, in an ongoing criminal probe into the Trump organization.Dec. 9, 2021
