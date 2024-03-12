IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected
March 12, 202405:44
Katy Tur

'This is a different ball game': Trump vows to pardon Jan 6th Defendants if elected

05:44

Katy Tur spoke with  NBC News Correspondent, Vaughn Hillyard and NBC News Justice Reporter, Ryan Reilly about Trump's recent declaration that he will pardon January 6th defendants if elected.March 12, 2024

