    'This is a big day' Biden administration unveils new ghost gun regulations

    07:00
    No convictions in trial of four men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

    02:29

  • AG Merrick Garland tests positive for Covid

    00:30

  • "Weapons, weapons, and weapons." Poroshenko on what Ukraine needs to end the war

    08:07

  • Inside China's Russian sympathy campaign

    05:17

  • 'It all tied back to the high school' NJ school tied to 65 cases of rare brain tumors

    04:37

  • Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol

    01:59

  • Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'

    05:39

  • House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level

    03:04

  • 'Our only escape route was bombed and shelled' The harrowing journey to help refugees

    04:42

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Expelling Russia from the G20 would 'send a forceful signal'

    07:02

  • 'You have to kill the economy to rescue it' Fed announces interest rate hike

    04:14

  • Fed raises interest rates for first time in three years

    04:21

  • 'We should look at every option.' State Department Official on aiding Ukrainian refugees

    08:28

  • 'The dominoes might start falling' American journalist on growing Russian dissent

    04:41

  • 'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine

    05:42

  • Experts call for more US action for Ukrainian refugees: 'It's that tipping point.'

    04:21

  • 'We cannot imagine how it's possible.' Deputy Mayor of Mariupol on humanitarian crisis.

    06:33

  • 'This is about humanity' Ukrainian Politician on why Ukraine needs a no-fly zone

    09:18

  • Poland to send MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base

    06:23

Katy Tur

'This is a big day' Biden administration unveils new ghost gun regulations

07:00

President Biden appointed a new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and announced new regulations targeting the distribution of ghost guns. Katy Tur talked about the new regulations with NBC News correspondents Josh Lederman and Vaughn Hillyard, as well as Kris Brown, President of the Anti-Gun Violence organization Brady.April 11, 2022

