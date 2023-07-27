IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

    01:51

  • Bronny James sudden cardiac arrest: What young players should look for in their own health

    04:12

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • 'People are fed up' Teamsters union leader on potential UPS strike, larger labor movement

    04:48

  • Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones: New state education laws 'set our state back years' 

    03:52

  • Alabama officials detail Carlee Russell’s phone search history 

    03:53

  • 'What is happening here is not unique' Fran Drescher on SAG-AFTRA strike's impact on labor

    11:53

  • Court orders New York to redraw congressional map

    05:12

  • Climate expert on extreme weather: 'this only gets worse' if fossil fuel use continues

    03:07

  • Judge denies DOJ request to block Trump deposition in ex-FBI officials' lawsuits

    02:40

  • 'The planet is playing by a different rulebook' A climate discovery in a Canadian lake

    04:34

  • Judge orders release of more Mar-a-Lago search warrant information in Trump docs case

    03:45

  • Why SCOTUS decision may be an 'opportunity to reassess the legacy of affirmative action'

    04:59

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian mail carrier refusing to work Sundays

    02:23

  • Florida jury acquits deputy charged in wake of Parkland shooting

    03:42

  • 'A very good day for democracy' Marc Elias breaks down SCOTUS state legislature ruling

    04:45

  • Audio of Trump discussing classified document goes public

    04:15

  • Putin thanks rebel fighters for abandoning rebellion

    05:29

  • Coast Guard says missing submersible passengers are presumed dead

    02:18

Katy Tur

'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

03:35

Ana Cabrera spoke to NBC News correspondent about Gaud Venegas about how to stay safe in the heat as temperatures hit record highsJuly 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    'Heat will kill' Safety concerns rise as heat advisories sweep the United States

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Biden, Italian Prime Minster Meloni meet to discuss foreign policy

    01:51

  • Bronny James sudden cardiac arrest: What young players should look for in their own health

    04:12

  • 'To the right of this government, is only a wall' Impact of new judicial law in Israel

    05:32

  • 'People are fed up' Teamsters union leader on potential UPS strike, larger labor movement

    04:48

  • Florida State Sen. Shevrin Jones: New state education laws 'set our state back years' 

    03:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All