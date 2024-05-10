IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial
May 10, 202405:46

  • ‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records

    04:41

  • Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president

    00:42

  • Trump's Georgia election interference trial won't happen 'anytime in the near future'

    07:22

  • 'Pipe dream': Marjorie Taylor Greene backs down on threat to oust House Speaker Johnson

    06:01

  • 'Red herring': Stormy Daniels questioned by Trump's defense team on defamation case

    06:17

  • 'Very unusual, historic period': Stormy Daniels testifies amid presidential election heating up

    07:00

  • Judge denies Trump’s motion for mistrial in hush money trial

    04:11

  • Trump 'clearly' knew what checks to Michael Cohen were for: Hush money trial continues

    06:18

  • 'There are no winners': Hamas accepts deal including hostage and prisoner swap

    05:32

  • U.S. soldier detained in Russia

    01:19

  • Trump Organization official who processed alleged hush money payments testifies

    04:13

  • FMR Advisor to VP Mike Pence: Trump campaign needs to 'mitigate the chaos'

    04:52

  • Hope Hicks cries on witness stand during Trump trial testimony

    01:54

  • 'Playing with fire': How media and Trump's trial could influence the presidential election

    06:54

  • 'A lot of this is a sideshow': Trump's hush money trial continues with Stormy Daniels' ex-lawyer

    05:43

  • 'Very important' that 'any president shows strength' amid disorder over Israel-Hamas war

    08:14

  • 'Godfather of Republican Party': Will Trump's legal woes change young voters' minds about him?

    04:18

Katy Tur

'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

05:46

Southern District of NY former federal prosecutor Jon Sale and Florida International University clinical professor of law Phyllis Kotey share their takeaways from today's testimony in former President Trump's hush money trial and what to expect from Michael Cohen.May 10, 2024

  • ‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman

    05:50
  • Now Playing

    'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'

    09:39

  • Michael Cohen is the 'only one' who can say if Trump was aware of falsification of business records

    04:41

  • Ex-Trump aide describes how he dictated tweets as president

    00:42

  • Trump's Georgia election interference trial won't happen 'anytime in the near future'

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All