'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent
07:03
Katy Tur sat down with Former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama Administration, Richard Stengel and former CIA officer for 26 years, Marc Polymeropoulos to talk about the growing dissent in Russia and the efforts to communicate information to Russian citizens.March 7, 2022
'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent
