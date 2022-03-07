IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent

    02:48

  • Economy and Russia-Ukraine conflict take center stage at tonight's State of the Union

    05:41

  • Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

    04:23

  • 'The question now in Kyiv is whether we will we survive' Ukrainian journalist on invasion

    07:41

  • 'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades

    07:55

  • FAA expands no-fly zone over Ukraine, Belarus and parts of Russia

    01:25

  • Biden announces new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    02:34

  • Engel: Putin speech, actions on eastern border has 'frightened' Ukrainians

    02:43

  • Biden announces movement of troops to eastern NATO allies

    01:40

  • Putin signs decree recognizing independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine

    02:26

  • 'We can prevent the worst' Climate expert on sobering new sea level rise report

    05:10

  • U.S. Navy aircraft had 'close encounter' with Russians over Mediterranean Sea last weekend

    01:34

  • Mother of Sandy Hook victim hopes lawsuit with gun manufacturer will help ‘make practices safer’

    05:09

  • Legal expert on Trump taking records to Mar-a-Lago: 'He could be in hot water'

    01:42

  • US Surgeon General on vaccine for kids under 5: 'More data was required to feel confident'

    01:31

  • Hertz customer falsely accused of theft spent 7 months in jail: 'I missed a whole lot.'

    06:01

  • Gov. Murphy on lifting school mask mandate: 'This gets us in the right place.'

    07:17

  • 'We have to get this right' former CIA officer on finding answers on Havana Syndrome

    03:59

  • David Crosby on Spotify: 'We don't feel that it's a place we want to be'

    05:31

Katy Tur

'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent

07:03

Katy Tur sat down with Former Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs in the Obama Administration, Richard Stengel and former CIA officer for 26 years, Marc Polymeropoulos to talk about the growing dissent in Russia and the efforts to communicate information to Russian citizens.March 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'The truth is our weapon.' Former CIA Officer on growing Russian dissent

    07:03
  • UP NEXT

    Russian Defense Ministry announces 500 troops dead in Ukraine as Putin cracks down on dissent

    02:48

  • Economy and Russia-Ukraine conflict take center stage at tonight's State of the Union

    05:41

  • Putin's next move: 'It's almost like unfinished business from the Cold War.'

    04:23

  • 'The question now in Kyiv is whether we will we survive' Ukrainian journalist on invasion

    07:41

  • 'We are facing death': Ukrainian journalist describes hiding in bomb shelter as Russia invades

    07:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All