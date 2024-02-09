'The law and the constitution are clear' Noah Bookbinder on Trump's ballot eligibility

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur spoke with Noah Bookbinder, President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, about the oral arguments heard by the Supreme Court in Trump's ballot eligibility case.Feb. 9, 2024

Play All