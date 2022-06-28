IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

    'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19
Katy Tur

'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

12:19

Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell spoke with NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali, NBC Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, New York Times Chief White House correspondent Peter Baker, Politico National Correspondent Betsy Woodruff Swan, and Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg, in the leadup to the emergency January 6th committee hearing.June 28, 2022

    'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19
