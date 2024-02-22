IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'The Dobbs decision blew open a door' Alabama Fertility Doctor speaks out
Feb. 22, 202406:24
  • Now Playing

    'The Dobbs decision blew open a door' Alabama Fertility Doctor speaks out

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    'Thoughtless': IVF patients in Alabama speak out after embryo decision

    05:07

  • 'Many of us in the press are ambivalent' Investigative Journalist on Assange Trial 

    03:14

  • Suspect in custody after 2 found dead in Colorado university dorm

    01:17

  • 'It will start to shrink his empire' NY Times Reporter on the Trump civil fraud ruling

    03:06

  • Lead prosecutor in Trump University case on the NY Civil Fraud Ruling

    06:24

  • Trump ordered to pay $355 million in New York civil fraud trial

    01:39

  • 'Russia's not going to stop': Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder urges House to pass Ukraine aid

    05:38

  • Police: Shots fired near Super Bowl parade in Kansas City

    03:40

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down N.Y. special election for George Santos' former seat

    03:12

  • Steve Kornacki on what to expect from NY 03's Special Election

    03:12

  • 'It's not finished': Relative of freed hostages speaks out

    05:31

  • 'Catastrophic': FMR. U.S. Ambassador to Russia on Trump's NATO threat

    04:25

  • 'He's only 3 years younger' Philippe Reines on Trump's age compared to Biden's

    05:37

  • 'The law and the constitution are clear' Noah Bookbinder on Trump's ballot eligibility

    03:23

  • Special counsel says Biden will not be charged for retaining classified documents

    05:11

  • 'The border elements were bad enough': Sen. Padilla on why he voted no to the funding bill

    03:11

  • Secy. Blinken says toll of Israel's military action is 'too high' in Gaza

    02:17

  • 'No person is above the law' Tim Heaphy on Appeals Court rejection of Trump's immunity

    04:25

  • 'This is the last opportunity' Sen. Chris Van Hollen on the urgency of the funding bill

    04:59

Katy Tur

'The Dobbs decision blew open a door' Alabama Fertility Doctor speaks out

06:24

Katy Tur spoke with Doctor Beth Malizia, who specializes in infertility and reproductive surgery at the Alabama Fertility clinic, about the Alabama Supreme Court Embryo decision and its impact on her practice.Feb. 22, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'The Dobbs decision blew open a door' Alabama Fertility Doctor speaks out

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    'Thoughtless': IVF patients in Alabama speak out after embryo decision

    05:07

  • 'Many of us in the press are ambivalent' Investigative Journalist on Assange Trial 

    03:14

  • Suspect in custody after 2 found dead in Colorado university dorm

    01:17

  • 'It will start to shrink his empire' NY Times Reporter on the Trump civil fraud ruling

    03:06

  • Lead prosecutor in Trump University case on the NY Civil Fraud Ruling

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All