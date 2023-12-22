IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katy Tur

‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them

03:51

Alex Witt, in for Katy Tur, speaks to Craig Mauer, Detroit News Reporter who listened to recording from days after the 2020 election, which revealed Donald Trump pressured Michigan Republicans not to certify the results in Wayne County. NBC News has not obtained or heard the recordings.Dec. 22, 2023

