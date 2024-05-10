IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman
May 10, 202405:50
    ‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman

    05:50
Katy Tur

President Biden is facing a range of reactions to his stance on Israel. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., joins José Díaz-Balart to discuss the ongoing conflict and the government's handling of it.May 10, 2024

