'Present and past had merged': The parallels between the lead-up to the Civil War and January 6th

- Now Playing
'Present and past had merged': The parallels between the lead-up to the Civil War and January 6th08:05
- UP NEXT
'Bridge too far': Louisiana passes bill to make abortion pill a controlled dangerous substance05:15
'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters05:36
'Beyond the Pale': Weissmann calls Robert Costello's testimony in Trump trial 'contemptuous'05:36
'More ammunition' to show Cohen ‘is a liar’: Catherine Christian on defense calling Costello04:15
'Very small' amount of voters will change their opinions because of Trump's criminal trial03:02
Trump lawyers call Robert Costello to the stand at hush money trial02:23
Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 201604:06
'Contest of self-humiliation': David Frum on what Trump is looking for in a VP pick07:12
Trump 'paying close attention' to defense questioning Michael Cohen over his businesses05:10
'Not the end of the story': What to expect in Michael Cohen's re-direct07:14
How classrooms became the battleground of race and gender: an author’s extensive reporting05:10
'Pretty stone faced': Jury in Trump's hush money trial is 'hard to read'03:48
Cohen is 'far too defensive' on cross-examination: Former U.S. attorney06:48
'Knee deep into the cult of Donald Trump': Defense asks Cohen if he was obsessed with Trump09:01
'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters04:56
'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock06:59
‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman05:50
'The whole world is watching': Michael Cohen to testify Monday at Trump's trial05:46
Prosecution trying to paint Trump as someone who is 'intensely involved in every step'09:39
- Now Playing
'Present and past had merged': The parallels between the lead-up to the Civil War and January 6th08:05
- UP NEXT
'Bridge too far': Louisiana passes bill to make abortion pill a controlled dangerous substance05:15
'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters05:36
'Beyond the Pale': Weissmann calls Robert Costello's testimony in Trump trial 'contemptuous'05:36
'More ammunition' to show Cohen ‘is a liar’: Catherine Christian on defense calling Costello04:15
'Very small' amount of voters will change their opinions because of Trump's criminal trial03:02
Play All