'Present and past had merged': The parallels between the lead-up to the Civil War and January 6th

A Capitol rioter advanced in the Georgia House runoff. Erik Larson joins Katy Tur to talk about his new book, "The Demon of Unrest," which depicts the lead-up to the Civil War, saying there are a lot of resonances with our country's current state due to events such as January 6th.May 22, 2024