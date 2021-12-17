IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'

    05:23

  • What the child tax credit means for American families

    04:22

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

  • 'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike

    06:29

  • Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation

    03:16

  • 'This is a public relations nightmare' Trump faces few options in New York A.G. subpoena

    07:57

  • 'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West

    02:58

  • 'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery

    03:12

  • Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy

    04:40

  • Texas 'Dad-vocate' of two shares a day his life without paid family leave

    03:03

  • Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    02:57

  • Moms are not the only ones affected by paid family leave: Florida father shares his story

    03:15

  • West Virginia mom was denied paid leave because her baby was born via surrogate: her story

    02:00

  • Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' speaks out on Supreme Court Case

    06:43

  • Democrats to focus on abortion rights in midterms as Supreme Court hears Roe v. Wade challenge

    03:27

  • Jeffrey Epstein's pilot called as prosecution's first witness, recalls meeting accuser

    03:15

  • 'There's no help for new moms.' Inside a West Virginia mom's day without paid family leave

    03:31

  • 'It's not like Santa won't be there for Christmas' Stephanie Ruhle on holiday retail

    07:17

  • 'This is about finding real joy in your old stuff.' Rebecca Rockefeller on 'Buy Nothing'

    04:56

Katy Tur

‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge

10:07

Covid-19 cases in New York are rapidly surging and just today the state reported the highest amount of new infections. New York governor Kathy Hochul joins MSNBC’s Katy Tur to discuss what the state is doing to stop the spread. Dec. 17, 2021

  • Now Playing

    ‘My number one goal is to protect the health of all New Yorkers’: Hochul on fighting covid surge

    10:07
  • UP NEXT

    Incoming NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell: 'There are quite a few challenges ahead.'

    05:23

  • What the child tax credit means for American families

    04:22

  • Gold medalist Dominique Dawes: 'USA Gymnastics needs to be disbanded.'

    03:24

  • 'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike

    06:29

  • Inside the California prison where Artist JR worked with inmates seeking rehabilitation

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All