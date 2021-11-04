‘It’s inexcusable’: Doctor says NFL shouldn't let Aaron Rodgers play again after Covid lie
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who indicated earlier this year that he was "immunized" but did not recieve a Covid vaccine, will miss the team's next game after reports surfaced that he tested positive for Covid-19. Dr. Irwin Redlener describes Rogers' lie as "inexcusable," and says he doesn't believe the star player should be allowed to return to the league. Nov. 4, 2021