Katy Tur

 ‘It’s inexcusable’: Doctor says NFL shouldn't let Aaron Rodgers play again after Covid lie

05:14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who indicated earlier this year that he was "immunized" but did not recieve a Covid vaccine, will miss the team's next game after reports surfaced that he tested positive for Covid-19. Dr. Irwin Redlener describes Rogers' lie as "inexcusable," and says he doesn't believe the star player should be allowed to return to the league. Nov. 4, 2021

