'It's a very difficult time' Jewish college students on clashes on campus

Katy Tur spoke to Cornell University junior Talia Dror, Brown University senior Jillian Leterman, and Yale University senior Gabriel Diamond authors of a New York Times op-ed, "What Is Happening on College Campuses Is Not Free Speech," about their experiences on college campuses amidst the Israel-Hamas war.Nov. 3, 2023