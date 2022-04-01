'It all tied back to the high school' NJ school tied to 65 cases of rare brain tumors
04:37
Share this -
copied
Katy Tur spoke with Al Lupiano, a former resident of Woodbridge, NJ and graduate of Colonia High School. Lupiano discovered that over 80 individuals with rare brain tumors attended or worked at the high school.April 1, 2022
Now Playing
'It all tied back to the high school' NJ school tied to 65 cases of rare brain tumors
04:37
UP NEXT
Red Cross workers unable to get civilians out of Mariupol
01:59
Consular officers helping Russians leave can be 'angels in the stories of families.'
05:39
House votes to decriminalize marijuana at federal level
03:04
'Our only escape route was bombed and shelled' The harrowing journey to help refugees
04:42
Sen. Chris Coons: Expelling Russia from the G20 would 'send a forceful signal'