IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy

    03:49

  • 'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration

    06:49

  • SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'

    05:17

  • Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate

    03:44

  • House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49

  • 'Feels like freedom' 71-year-old exonerated after almost 50 years in prison

    05:22

  • ‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them

    03:51

  • 'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out

    03:22

  • Inside Colorado ruling barring Trump from the ballot: 'It's incredibly significant'

    04:39

  • 'They are essential' What the Biden administration should do to win over young voters

    06:40

  • Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'

    05:08

  • Republicans seek expanded executive powers on border security

    03:15

  • Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency

    01:34

  • Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade

    06:48

  • NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'

    07:34

  • 'We are hungry for action' Parents of American held hostage by Hamas speak out

    04:55

  • 'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies

    03:57

  • Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu

    03:55

  • Judge issues stay of proceedings in Trump D.C. trial pending appeal

    04:07

Katy Tur

'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity

02:49

Katy Tur spoke with Senior Writer at Slate, Mark Joseph Stern, and Watergate Assistant Counsel, Jon Sale, about what to expect if Trump's presidential immunity case makes it to the Supreme Court. Jan. 9, 2024

  • Now Playing

    'I think the Court will draw the line' What to expect if SCOTUS rules on Trump's immunity

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy

    03:49

  • 'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration

    06:49

  • SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'

    05:17

  • Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate

    03:44

  • House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All