  • Rep. Himes on Tiktok: Social media has 'changed the dynamic in very scary ways'

  • East Palestine resident reacts to Norfolk Southern hearing

    'I am watching all my family members get sick' East Palestine resident on region's safety

    McConnell being treated for concussion after falling in D.C.

  • 'This election is for all the marbles' Wisconsin Supreme Court race heats up

  • Two Americans returned to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

  • Two Americans returned to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

  • White House 'closely following' reports of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico

  • Walgreens will not sell abortion pills in states where GOP attorneys general object

  • Special counsel asks judge to compel Pence to testify before grand jury

  • Tucker Carlson says he has access to thousands of hours of Jan. 6 video footage

  • NYT: Georgia grand jury forewoman says indictments in election probe 'not a short list'

  • East Palestine Mayor on derailment aftermath: 'We're in this for a long haul'

  • 'We have crowdsourced the invasion of aliens' Neil deGrasse Tyson on flying objects

  • John Kirby on unidentified flying objects: 'We're still learning things'

  • 3 students are victims of deadly Michigan State University shooting

  • Michael Cohen meets with Manhattan D.A. for 15th time

  • Rep. Ro Khanna on ChatGPT and the rise of AI 'It needs to be used thoughtfully'

  • Over 7,000 deaths reported from Turkey and Syria earthquakes

  • 'A bit of a throwback to Cold War vintage technology' technical expert on Chinese balloon

Katy Tur

'I am watching all my family members get sick' East Palestine resident on region's safety

Katy Tur spoke with East Palestine resident and Community Organizer with River Valley Organizing Jami Cozza, after Norfolk Southern's Senate Hearing.March 9, 2023

