'His negligence was criminal' Bob Woodward on revealing Trump interviews

Katy Tur spoke to Washington Post's Assistant Managing Editor and author of the audio book "The Trump Tapes," Bob Woodward, about new truths revealed in his interviews with former President Trump, and the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul.Oct. 28, 2022

