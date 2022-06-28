IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

    11:02
Katy Tur

'He actively took steps to make this happen' What Hutchinson's Jan 6 testimony reveals

11:02

Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell spoke with former U.S. attorneys Chuck Rosenberg and Joyce Vance, and former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, to talk about Cassidy Hutchinson's dramatic January 6 testimony.June 28, 2022

