'Gone completely rogue': Dem senator says Chief Justice Roberts cut Thomas, Alito 'too much slack'
May 24, 202406:51
    'Gone completely rogue': Dem senator says Chief Justice Roberts cut Thomas, Alito 'too much slack'

Katy Tur

'Gone completely rogue': Dem senator says Chief Justice Roberts cut Thomas, Alito 'too much slack'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing growing scrutiny over flags flown outside of his home. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., weighs in on the controversy and his thoughts on the current state of the court.May 24, 2024

