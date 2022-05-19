IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katy Tur

'Everyone's a little down on the state of America' What Georgia voters are thinking

05:55

A week before the Georgia primary, Katy Tur sat down with Elise Jordan, MSNBC Policy Analyst, to talk about what is on the mind of voters heading into the big day.May 19, 2022

