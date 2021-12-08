'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West
Drought persists in the American West, as Denver, Colorado has gone 231 days without snow. NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry talks to Katy Tur about a form of weather modification, called "cloud seeding" that is helping bolster the water supply.Dec. 8, 2021
