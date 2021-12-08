IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West

    02:58

  • 'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery

    03:12

  • Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy

    04:40

  • Texas 'Dad-vocate' of two shares a day his life without paid family leave

    03:03

  • Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    02:57

  • Moms are not the only ones affected by paid family leave: Florida father shares his story

    03:15

  • West Virginia mom was denied paid leave because her baby was born via surrogate: her story

    02:00

  • Melissa Mills, daughter of 'Jane Roe' speaks out on Supreme Court Case

    06:43

  • Democrats to focus on abortion rights in midterms as Supreme Court hears Roe v. Wade challenge

    03:27

  • Jeffrey Epstein's pilot called as prosecution's first witness, recalls meeting accuser

    03:15

  • 'There's no help for new moms.' Inside a West Virginia mom's day without paid family leave

    03:31

  • 'It's not like Santa won't be there for Christmas' Stephanie Ruhle on holiday retail

    07:17

  • 'This is about finding real joy in your old stuff.' Rebecca Rockefeller on 'Buy Nothing'

    04:56

  • 'There's a tremendous amount of COVID theater.' Robin Farzad on the new Omicron variant

    07:30

  • U.S. restricts travel from 8 African nations after Covid variant detected

    04:16

  • Dow down 900 points amid Covid variant detected in South Africa

    03:12

  • What's next for the three men convicted of felony murder of Ahmaud Arbery

    07:33

  • Leaked video lead to murder trial of Ahmaud Arbery, local authorities handling of case in question

    01:55

  • White House statement on Arbery verdict: 'Those who committed this horrible crime will be punished'

    02:23

  • What to expect from the jury deliberations in Arbery shooting trial.

    07:34

Katy Tur

'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West

02:58

Drought persists in the American West, as Denver, Colorado has gone 231 days without snow. NBC News Correspondent Cal Perry talks to Katy Tur about a form of weather modification, called "cloud seeding" that is helping bolster the water supply.Dec. 8, 2021

  • 'Every drop counts.' Cloud seeding can help fight drought in the American West

    02:58

  • 'Being a mom is a 24-hour, round the clock job' A day in the life of a mom in recovery

    03:12

  • Alexis Ohanian on how paid family leave helps the economy

    04:40

  • Texas 'Dad-vocate' of two shares a day his life without paid family leave

    03:03

  • Memo accuses generals of lying to Congress about Jan. 6 response

    02:57

  • Moms are not the only ones affected by paid family leave: Florida father shares his story

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All