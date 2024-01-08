'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy

- Now Playing
'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy03:49
- UP NEXT
'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration06:49
SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'05:17
Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate03:44
House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations02:49
'Feels like freedom' 71-year-old exonerated after almost 50 years in prison05:22
‘Stunned’: Secret Trump recordings 'tell a different story', says reporter who heard them03:51
'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out03:22
Inside Colorado ruling barring Trump from the ballot: 'It's incredibly significant'04:39
'They are essential' What the Biden administration should do to win over young voters06:40
Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'05:08
Republicans seek expanded executive powers on border security03:15
Binder with highly classified information went missing in final days of Trump presidency01:34
Inside the 'complicated enterprise' behind the overturning of Roe v. Wade06:48
NSC Spokesperson John Kirby on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'Terrible tragedy'07:34
'We are hungry for action' Parents of American held hostage by Hamas speak out04:55
'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies03:57
Former Israeli peace negotiator: America should put more pressure on Netanyahu03:55
Judge issues stay of proceedings in Trump D.C. trial pending appeal04:07
Biden warns Israel is losing support for war operations amid crisis in Gaza01:59
- Now Playing
'Every cabinet member is entitled to one screw up' Sec. Panetta on Sec. Austin controversy03:49
- UP NEXT
'Partisan politics has prevented us from getting to a solution.' Sen. Coons on immigration06:49
SCOTUS pushed to take up Trump ballot issue, facing 'novel questions'05:17
Chinese spy balloon used U.S. internet provider to communicate03:44
House to investigate Florida Democrat for alleged campaign finance violations02:49
'Feels like freedom' 71-year-old exonerated after almost 50 years in prison05:22
Play All