    04:02

Katy Tur

'Disappointed' but 'would do it again': CO Plaintiff reacts to SCOTUS decision

06:51

Katy Tur spoke with one of the plaintiffs in the Colorado case that tried to keep Donald Trump off the ballot, Krista Kafer, and President of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, Noah Bookbinder, about the Supreme Court's decision to keep Trump on the ballot.March 4, 2024

