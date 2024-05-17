'Contest of self-humiliation': David Frum on what Trump is looking for in a VP pick

Insults were flying during a House Oversight Committee meeting that was supposed to center on a resolution about Attorney General Merrick Garland. This comes as some House Republicans flocked to former President Trump's trial, sparking a vote delay. The Atlantic senior editor David Frum joins Katy Tur to weigh in.May 17, 2024