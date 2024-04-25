IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Trump’s lawyers begin cross examination of David Pecker on Day 7 of hush money trial

‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony
April 25, 202403:59
  • Now Playing

    ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Demonization of Ukraine': McConnell slams Tucker Carlson and Trump for delaying Ukraine aid bill

    04:52

  • 'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban

    10:22

  • ‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order

    05:54

  • ‘Be careful’: The challenge for Trump’s lawyer’s

    06:55

  • Senate advances Ukraine, Israel aid package and possible TikTok ban

    03:09

  • 'Not a lot happens' without Trump knowing about it: Defense says he had nothing to do with payment

    08:36

  • 'Grievance and victimhood': How Trump’s campaign is using legal woes to his advantage

    03:19

  • Full jury set in Trump trial and Sandoval hearing underway

    08:42

  • 'Pressure' on hush money case 'only going to go up': Charles Coleman

    10:59

  • ‘While it might threaten the speakership, it also might save it’: Julie Tsirkin on Ukraine Aid

    03:54

  • Pennsylvania election official works to combat voter apathy

    03:21

  • 'Last piece' of jury selection is people who are 'willing to convict': Charles Coleman

    07:48

  • ‘This is about control’: Arizona lawmakers block repeal of 1864 abortion ban

    04:25

  • ‘It’s a question of when, not whether Israel will respond’ to Iran’s missile strike: Karim Sadjadpour

    03:00

  • Six jurors have been seated for Trump's hush money criminal trial

    01:32

  • 'Embarrassing and counterproductive': Ari Melber on Trump team's immunity claim

    04:09

  • 'Real challenge' is someone 'sneaking on' case who really wants to be on jury: Andrew Weissman

    10:18

  • Republicans see abortion issue as a ‘liability’ after Arizona Supreme Court decision

    08:46

Katy Tur

‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

03:59

Former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissman and former Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Catherine Christian discuss former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker's testimony and his "complete lack of remorse."April 25, 2024

  • Now Playing

    ‘Complete lack of remorse’: Weissman breaks down David Pecker’s testimony

    03:59
  • UP NEXT

    'Fewer guardrails' in Trump's White House: David Pecker says he was invited after inauguration

    06:21

  • 'Demonization of Ukraine': McConnell slams Tucker Carlson and Trump for delaying Ukraine aid bill

    04:52

  • 'Quite staggering': Supreme Court appears divided on Idaho abortion ban

    10:22

  • ‘Not a good showing’: Trump lawyers face skepticism from judge over gag order

    05:54

  • ‘Be careful’: The challenge for Trump’s lawyer’s

    06:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All