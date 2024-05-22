IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Bridge too far': Louisiana passes bill to make abortion pill a controlled dangerous substance
May 22, 202405:15

Katy Tur

'Bridge too far': Louisiana passes bill to make abortion pill a controlled dangerous substance

05:15

The Louisiana State House passed a bill to make abortion pills a controlled dangerous substance. Georgetown Law School professor Michele Goodwin joins Katy Tur to discuss the decision and former President Trump's comments on restrictions for contraception.May 22, 2024

