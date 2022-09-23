'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran

- Now Playing
'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran06:15
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve announces 0.75% interest rate increase02:19
Feds charge 47 people who defrauded $250M from federal pandemic child nutrition program02:36
'Using people as political pawns' MA State Rep. on migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard05:36
Ten days of tradition: The UK mourns and honors Queen Elizabeth04:11
'Absolutely mind-bending figures' Inside look at the wealth of the Royal family06:10
Fmr. advisor on President Zelenskyy: 'I knew he wouldn't leave his people'05:13
'Icon is an understatement' Royal photographer reflects on Queen Elizabeth's legacy04:40
Queen’s former press secretary says Elizabeth II could ‘relate to people at a very human level’04:33
'A reminder that we can do better' Portrait unveiling is a moment of unity in White House09:48
Video shows Georgia county official escort Trump operatives into election office02:10
'We need to be bold' Education Sec. Cardona on addressing pandemic's effects on learning04:53
Victim of school shooting speaks out as shooter may get parole after 25 years08:51
Retiring Secret Service official Tony Ornato will cooperate with Jan. 6 committee02:03
Judge appears likely to grant DOJ request to block restrictive Idaho abortion law01:41
'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case04:51
'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago05:54
'It's a detriment to all of our kids" Texas parent on school district banning of 41 books04:35
Judge orders DOJ to submit redactions before unsealing portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit01:09
Florida court rules teen is not 'mature enough' to have an abortion05:08
- Now Playing
'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran06:15
- UP NEXT
Federal Reserve announces 0.75% interest rate increase02:19
Feds charge 47 people who defrauded $250M from federal pandemic child nutrition program02:36
'Using people as political pawns' MA State Rep. on migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard05:36
Ten days of tradition: The UK mourns and honors Queen Elizabeth04:11
'Absolutely mind-bending figures' Inside look at the wealth of the Royal family06:10
Play All