Katy Tur

'A continuation of four decades of resistance' Momentum grows around protests in Iran

06:15

Yasmin Vossoughian sits down with journalist and host of "Iran Podcast," Negar Mortazavi to talk about the protests in Iran, where thousands of demonstrators have been protesting after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Sept. 23, 2022

