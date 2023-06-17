IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Yusef Salaam Reacts to Donald Trump's Second Indictment

06:25

Yusef Salaam, one of the Central Park Exonerated and current candidate for New York City Council, discusses his campaign and the second indictment of Former President Donald Trump, who once called for him to face the death penalty.June 17, 2023

