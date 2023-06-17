IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Woman forced to carry nonviable pregnancy to full term under restrictive FL law

09:02

A Florida woman details the traumatic experience of being forced to deliver a baby doctors knew would not survive. Deborah Dorbert was denied an abortion under Florida's restrictive abortion law even after an ultrasound revealed a Potter's Syndrome diagnosis for the fetus.June 17, 2023

