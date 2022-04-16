IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

    What do Meadows’ texts reveal about Trump’s intent on Jan. 6?

  • Grand Rapids Police Dept. releases footage of fatal shooting

  • Mary Trump on the fate of democracy

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell responds to GOP’s ‘pedophile’ attacks

  • Fred Guttenberg: ‘bullets don’t know political party’

Katie Phang

Will Putin be held accountable for war crimes in Ukraine?

Russia’s war in Ukraine has resulted in devastating atrocities. Executive Director of Human Rights Watch Ken Roth joins Katie Phang to discuss the path to holding Vladimir Putin accountable. April 16, 2022

