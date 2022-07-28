IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

Katie Phang

Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

In a recent poll, over 50% of AAPI voters reported they have never been contacted by either political party, despite being the fastest growing demographic in America. The DCCC recently put out an ad centering around AAPI Americans. DCCC adviser Kurt Bardella joins Katie Phang to discuss the importance of representation. July 28, 2022

