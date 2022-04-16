IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

What do Meadows' texts reveal about Trump's intent on Jan. 6?

10:08

As text messages from Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Mike Lee to Mark Meadows about the 2020 election come to light, Rep. Ted Lieu joins Katie Phang to discuss how they fit into the big picture of the Jan. 6 investigation.April 16, 2022

