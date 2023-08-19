IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump to skip first GOP presidential debate as other candidates struggle for strategy

  • Trump's Mounting Legal Woes

  • Mississippi abortion bans force 13-year-old rape survivor to give birth

  • Former Florida teacher speaks out against strict education laws, book banning policies

    Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

    ER Doctor Describes "War Zone" and the Long Road to Recovery Ahead After Deadly Maui Wildfire

  • GOP Candidates Flock to Iowa State Fair

  • Trump could be hit with fourth indictment this week

  • Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars

  • Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case

  • Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 80

  • The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

  • Former January 6th Committee Adviser Riggleman Reveals the MVP of the Investigation

  • Michael Cohen: "I believe Donald Trump will be held accountable"

  • Republican lawmakers falling over themselves to protect Trump from worsening legal woes

  • Trump Indictment Looms in Washington D.C.

  • Republican Roadblock Could Derail November Vote to Protect Abortion Access in Ohio

  • Legacy Admissions Under Scrutiny after SCOTUS strikes down Affirmative Action

  • Parkland father urges lawmakers to tour school shooting site, act on sensible gun reform

  • Trump sounds like mob boss in Special Counsel's new obstruction charges in classified documents case

Katie Phang

Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

Bernard Rhodes, Attorney for The Marion County Record, joins Katie Phang to discuss the status of the seized items from the Kansas raid of the local paper and how the community is mourning the loss of the co-owner Joan Meyer who died a day after police searched her home.Aug. 19, 2023

    Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

    ER Doctor Describes "War Zone" and the Long Road to Recovery Ahead After Deadly Maui Wildfire

