  • Donald Trump teams up with Saudi-backed LIV golf

    08:24

  • PA State Rep. on fight to remove homosexuality from criminal code

    11:48
    WaPo Columnist ‘sick to her stomach’ after Biden fist bumps MBS

    09:11
    Watchdog says Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6

    10:38

  • Steve Bannon says 0% chance he will plead guilty at trial

    10:45

  • Dutch doctor shipping abortion pills across U.S.

    07:22

  • Implications of Biden’s controversial trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia

    09:59

  • Report: Trump’s inner circle views Meadows as ‘fall guy’

    07:35

  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

    07:19

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

    09:02

  • Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’

    09:52

  • Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 

    11:04

  • Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

    12:00

  • Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

    12:04

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

    08:51

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

    11:09

  • Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

    10:32

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

    10:40

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

    09:56

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

    11:38

Katie Phang

During his controversial trip to the Middle East, President Biden was filmed fist bumping Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the man linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah joins Katie Phang to discuss.July 15, 2022

