    UT Senate candidate vows to take down ‘least productive senator’ Mike Lee

Katie Phang

UT Senate candidate vows to take down ‘least productive senator’ Mike Lee

11:01

The Utah senate race has a unique spin with incumbent Mike Lee being challenged by an Independent. Senate Candidate Evan McMullin joins Shermichael Singleton to discuss his effort to unseat Lee in his home state.Aug. 12, 2022

    UT Senate candidate vows to take down ‘least productive senator’ Mike Lee

