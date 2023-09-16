IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang

Union leaders, automakers resume contract negotiations this weekend

03:14

NBC News' Shaq Brewster reports from the picket line at the Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio, on ongoing bargaining table talks between the UAW union and the Big Three automakers.Sept. 16, 2023

