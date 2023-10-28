IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

    02:33
    Israel military says it has killed Hamas' aerial array head

    04:26

  • Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

    05:41

  • Dramatic increase in Israeli bombardment of Gaza; escalation may presage ground invasion

    05:17

  • Palestinians need to make extraordinary cases just to be humanized: Palestinian-American activist

    08:04

  • Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

    06:27

  • Our hearts are big enough to hold the humanity and heartache of Jews and Palestinians: Rabbi Brous

    09:36

  • Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process

    05:08

  • Defining terrorism: Are Hamas’s attacks 'equivalent' to military bombings? Terror expert explains

    12:02

  • Netanyahu senior adviser on Israeli operations: 'Tonight we are starting payback'

    15:16

  • Watch: Israel's Iron Dome intercepts missile during live report

    00:41

  • Near-total communications blackout in Gaza as Israel increases ground operations

    05:06

  • Rep. Slotkin: Fallujah was ‘too deadly’ for success; DoD must have ‘tough conversations’ on Gaza

    05:42

  • Pentagon Spox: ‘we do not want conflict with Iran’

    07:14

  • ‘Ladder of escalation’ between U.S. and Iran proxies might start ‘overtaking the better instincts’

    04:48

  • Richard Engel: ‘As long as Hamas is dug in’ in Gaza, ‘Israel will continue to bomb them’

    04:26

  • Israeli military says ground forces are expanding Gaza operations

    02:14

  • Israeli artillery fire heard as Richard Engel reports near Gaza border

    03:27

  • Hamas uses hostages as a manipulation tactic, both in their taking and their release

    04:28

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39

Katie Phang

U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

02:33

The head of the U.N. World Food Program said in a post on the social platform X that communications with workers in Gaza have been lost as the enclave experiences internet and cellphone blackouts. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on Israel's latest bombardments and the White House's reaction.Oct. 28, 2023

