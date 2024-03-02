IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal
09:19

  • In a Trump dictatorship, the Supreme Court would "quickly become irrelevant" -Presidential historian Michael Beschloss

    05:28

  • Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal

    09:19
  • UP NEXT

    'I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided'

    07:35

  • Alabama Embryo Ruling is a 'Dream Stealer'

    04:57

  • Speaker Johnson has no control of his Republican caucus

    05:15

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: 'I’ll take the guy who's 81 over the guy who has 91 felony counts'

    07:20

  •  "The legal standard has gotten lost..." DA Willis' fiery testimony prompts divided reactions

    05:30

  • The threat Alexei Navalny's death poses America

    05:39

  • 'Justice Never Sleeps and Neither Does Trump's Legal Team'

    06:05

  • 'The Brothers Sun' star Sam Song Li discusses AAPI representation, being a child of immigrants

    04:49

  • Florida abortion amendment faces arguments in state Supreme Court

    04:43

  • 'The Biden economy is strong and they need to lead with this' - Former GOP Comms Director

    07:20

  • Legal Limbo: Judge Chutkan Delaying Interference Trial May Not Be Boon for Trump

    05:29

  • 'This is a conflict about Iran trying to export its influence' - Former NSC Director

    04:07

  • No comment from Biden at campaign headquarters following strikes in Iraq and Syria

    02:14

  • A horrific public health problem says a medical doctor, on results of recent study showing number of rape-related pregnancies

    06:26

  • 'He was not held accountable… that just further empowered him': Whistleblower on Donald Trump

    05:08

  • Barbara McQuade: 'Big victory not just for E. Jean Carroll but for the rule of law'

    06:32

  • A new book showcases RBG's legacy for the next generation

    05:20

Katie Phang

Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal

09:19

Assistant Professor of Law at Georgia State University Anthony Michael Kreis and MSNBC legal analyst Paul Butler join Katie Phang to discuss the closing arguments made in Fulton County regarding the motion to disqualify DA Willis, as well as the Supreme Court taking up Trump's appeal for Presidential immunity.March 2, 2024

  • In a Trump dictatorship, the Supreme Court would "quickly become irrelevant" -Presidential historian Michael Beschloss

    05:28

  • Rep. Crockett 'The Republican-run House can't even do the very basics of our job...'

    05:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump trials face series of delays as Supreme Court takes up immunity appeal

    09:19
  • UP NEXT

    'I don't know how much more racist you can be than what Donald Trump has provided'

    07:35

  • Alabama Embryo Ruling is a 'Dream Stealer'

    04:57

  • Speaker Johnson has no control of his Republican caucus

    05:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All