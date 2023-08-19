Trump's Mounting Legal Woes

- Now Playing
Trump's Mounting Legal Woes10:16
- UP NEXT
Trump expected to surrender in GA late next week02:15
Why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move Fulton County case to federal court06:57
Trump cancels release of 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia08:40
Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up10:47
Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors07:44
Inside the mind of Trump's 'ruthless' early lawyer, Roy Cohn05:37
Why Trump’s Georgia arraignment and trial could be different10:16
‘Donald Trump will absolutely control this narrative’07:16
Safety concerns as Georgia DA unveils proposed trial timeline10:23
Trump supporters post names and addresses of Georgia grand jurors online01:13
Majority ‘definitely/probably wouldn’t’ vote for Trump if he’s GOP nominee08:34
Distressing but unsurprising: Targets of Trump vitriol face real threats from his followers07:57
Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’07:26
DA Willis proposes trial date for Trump, co-defendants02:41
'A frightened little boy, deep down': Defendant Trump struggling with new status: Mary Trump07:22
‘This thing he created has snapped him up’: Expert on Giuliani RICO indictment irony11:15
Fulton County DA proposes Trump trial start date of March 401:02
- Now Playing
Trump's Mounting Legal Woes10:16
- UP NEXT
Trump expected to surrender in GA late next week02:15
Why Trump shouldn't be allowed to move Fulton County case to federal court06:57
Trump cancels release of 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia08:40
Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up10:47
Hayes: Trump is ‘obviously’ fomenting violence against judges, prosecutors07:44
Play All