  • Eddie Glaude: ‘Our hope has to be us’

  • Attorney for Russian arms dealer on possible swap for Griner

  • Obama comms director: Democrats need ‘more speaking less thinking’

    Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 

    Jason Kander uses his battle with PTSD to help other veterans 

  • Elie Mystal: Power needs to be taken away from the Supreme Court

  • Georgia investigation heats up with subpoenas for Trump allies

  • Mayor Rotering: July 4th will be known ‘as the day evil came to Highland Park’ 

  • Is Trump World guilty of witness tampering?

  • SCOTUS to hear case that is a ‘five alarm fire for democracy’

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony

  • Watergate prosecutor: Trump ‘up to his eyeballs in criminality’

  • Fmr. Pence advisor on GOP’s smear campaign of Cassidy Hutchinson

  • The future of IVF in post-Roe America

  • Mark Cuban takes on rising drug prices

  • Rabbi Barry Silver: The overturning of Roe v Wade is 'an abomination'

  • Molly Jong-Fast: This is about women’s bodies belonging to legislators

  • Joyce Vance: ‘Women are being left to the whims of the states’

  • ‘Gut punch’: Ohio gubernatorial candidate reacts to Roe ruling

  • Planned Parenthood not backing down after Roe is overturned

Katie Phang

Trump’s grip on GOP tighter than ever despite Jan. 6 revelations 

In his new book, The Bulwark’s Tim Miller takes a look inward about the role he played in the rise of Trump working in the world of Republican politics. Miller joins Katie Phang to discuss.July 8, 2022

