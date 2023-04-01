IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump's attorneys prepare defense for his arraignment in Manhattan

Katie Phang

Trump's attorneys prepare defense for his arraignment in Manhattan

08:32

Ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment in New York, he faces more than 30 counts relating to the alleged hush money payment made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. But the exact charges are unknown as the indictment remains sealed and so far, Trump denies any wrongdoing claiming the indictment is purely "political".April 1, 2023

    Trump's attorneys prepare defense for his arraignment in Manhattan

    'Carrying our name forward': James Hong reflects on his extraordinary acting career

