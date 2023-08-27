IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Katie Phang

Trump raises $7.1M on Mugshot

07:44

New poll numbers disprove Donald Trump’s frequent claims that his numbers go up with each new indictment, but he still raked in $7.1M in a record-breaking fundraising haul after merchandising his mugshot from the latest indictment. Stuart Stevens and Danielle Moodie join Katie Phang to discuss the Republican field of contenders for 2024.Aug. 27, 2023

