IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Legal proceedings heat up in Georgia's 2020 election case

    07:46

  • Grieving Covenant School parents pushed out of Tennessee special session on gun safety

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump Looms as Republican Candidates Clash at First GOP Debate

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    06:06

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    07:06

  • Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

    06:18

  • Election Workers Named as Victims in Georgia Trump Indictment

    06:58

  • Tuberville's Military Blockade

    06:15

  • Trump to skip first GOP presidential debate as other candidates struggle for strategy

    09:07

  • Trump's Mounting Legal Woes

    10:16

  • Mississippi abortion bans force 13-year-old rape survivor to give birth

    07:21

  • Former Florida teacher speaks out against strict education laws, book banning policies

    07:05

  • Warrant for Kansas newspaper raid withdrawn due to "insufficient evidence"

    06:00

  • ER Doctor Describes 'War Zone' and the Long Road to Recovery Ahead After Deadly Maui Wildfire

    06:30

  • GOP Candidates Flock to Iowa State Fair

    07:41

  • Trump could be hit with fourth indictment this week

    04:37

  • Florida schools caught up in Culture Wars

    06:03

  • Security heightens as charges are expected in Trump Georgia case

    07:30

  • Officials: Death toll of Maui fires rises to 80

    04:54

  • The GOP's Identity Crisis: Trump's MAGA Extremists vs. Never Trumpers

    05:11

Katie Phang

Trump Looms as Republican Candidates Clash at First GOP Debate

08:20

Former President Donald Trump was a no-show at the first GOP Presidential Primary Debate, but he and his indictments were still the stars. Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson join Katie Phang to break down the highlights and lowlights from the first Republican Presidential debate in Milwaukee.Aug. 26, 2023

  • Legal proceedings heat up in Georgia's 2020 election case

    07:46

  • Grieving Covenant School parents pushed out of Tennessee special session on gun safety

    07:35
  • Now Playing

    Trump Looms as Republican Candidates Clash at First GOP Debate

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Former MLB star and Maui native helping recovery efforts

    06:06

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: "Donald Trump will go through the process like everyone else..."

    07:06

  • Mary Trump reacts to her uncle's fourth indictment

    06:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All