    Trump indicted in classified docs case

Katie Phang

Trump indicted in classified docs case

Bradley Moss, national security attorney, and MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman, Jr. join Katie Phang to discuss the historic second indictment of Donald Trump.June 10, 2023

